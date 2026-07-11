UAE Lottery announces Saturday Draw results; three winners take home Dh50,000 each

The UAE Lottery held its latest Lucky Day Draw on Saturday night, with three participants winning Dh50,000 each through the Lucky Chance raffle.

The winning numbers for Draw Number 260711, held on Saturday, were 31, 8, 23, 16, 22 and 29, while the lucky number was 11.

The three Lucky Chance winners, who can each claim Dh50,000, held the IDs AI0721548, DJ8641131 and BA2540127.

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Lucky Day Draws are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 9.30pm, giving participants the chance to win the Dh30 million Grand Prize, the Dh5 million Second Prize and three guaranteed Lucky Chance prizes worth Dh50,000 each.

The UAE Lottery is regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), with organisers highlighting their commitment to responsible gaming and a secure, transparent player experience.