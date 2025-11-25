UAE Lottery announces final Dh100 million Lucky Day draw

The UAE Lottery’s Lucky Day draw is set for major changes, with new prize tiers and updated winning formats to be announced soon.

Players have a final opportunity to secure their Lucky Day entry tickets for one last shot at the Dh100-million jackpot as UAE Lottery prepares to unveil a revamped edition of the game. The UAE’s only licensed lottery operator has issued a last call to residents to win the country’s highest lottery prize, which has been claimed only once before.

Ticket sales close on Saturday, November 29. The operator said the Lucky Day draw is set for major changes, with new prize tiers and updated winning formats to be announced soon.

Lucky Day is a bi-weekly live draw held every other Saturday. With a Dh50 ticket, players select seven numbers, with prizes ranging from Dh100 to Dh100 million depending on how many they match.

To date, only one player, 29-year-old Indian expat Anilkumar Bolla, has matched all seven numbers to win the life-changing Dh100 million.

Since its launch, the UAE Lottery has created more than 100,000 winners and distributed over Dh147 million across 25 draws.

The operator reminded participants that Saturday’s draw could be a turning point.

“With just days remaining, The UAE Lottery emphasises the significance of this draw as it represents the last chance for participants to win the dream-fulfilling Dh100 million Grand Prize. This milestone marks not only the culmination of the current Lucky Day edition, but also a transition toward an exciting new era centered on elevated player experiences,” it said.