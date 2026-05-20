UAE Lottery announces draw winners, check winning IDs

Lucky Day draws are now held every Wednesday and Saturday, offering players two opportunities each week to win prizes under the revised format

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 20 May 2026, 9:42 PM
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The UAE Lottery announced the results of its Lucky Day draw number 260520 as players took part in the game’s twice-weekly schedule.

Here are today's Lucky Day numbers and the Lucky Month number:

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Days: 19, 29, 7, 20, 22, and 4

Lucky Month: 9

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Three players also won Dh50,000 each under the Lucky Chance feature.

Their winning IDs were:

DR9418148

AV2003308

AK0935418

Lucky Day draws are now held every Wednesday and Saturday, offering players two opportunities each week to win prizes under the revised format.

On Saturday, more than 3,700 players won prizes in the UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw, including three players who took home Dh100,000 each.


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