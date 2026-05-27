UAE Lottery announces Dh30 million winner in Eid Al Adha draw

One lucky ticket holder became Dh30 million richer on Wednesday night after winning the UAE Lottery jackpot on Eid Al Adha.

The winning ticket matched all six numbers — 4, 9, 18, 20, 22 and 24, along with Lucky Number 8 in Draw No. 260527, held at 9.30pm on May 27.

According to results published by The UAE Lottery, one player hit the jackpot prize of Dh30 million, while thousands of others also walked away with smaller cash rewards across multiple prize categories.

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No winner was recorded for the Dh5 million second prize category, which requires participants to match all six main numbers without the Lucky Number.

The draw also produced 53 winners in the fourth prize category, with each receiving Dh1,000 after matching either five numbers without the Lucky Number or four numbers with the Lucky Number.

As many as 4,485 participants won Dh100 prizes in the fifth-tier category through different number combinations.

Three Lucky Chance IDs also secured Dh50,000 each during the draw. The winning IDs were CI5957759, DN9074079 and DC7968428.

In total, 4,542 winners were recorded in Wednesday night’s draw.

The UAE Lottery’s Lucky Day Draw is hheld bi weekly and offers players a chance to win the Dh30 million jackpot, each week.