UAE Lottery announces Dh30 million winner in Eid Al Adha draw

No winner was recorded for the Dh5 million second prize category, which requires participants to match all six main numbers without the Lucky Number

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 27 May 2026, 10:23 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

One lucky ticket holder became Dh30 million richer on Wednesday night after winning the UAE Lottery jackpot on Eid Al Adha. 

The winning ticket matched all six numbers — 4, 9, 18, 20, 22 and 24, along with Lucky Number 8 in Draw No. 260527, held at 9.30pm on May 27.

Recommended For You

'Hengua' to minimalistic motifs: UAE henna artists reveal top designs for Eid Al Adha

'Hengua' to minimalistic motifs: UAE henna artists reveal top designs for Eid Al Adha

IRGC says shot down US drone, fired at fighter jet that entered Iranian airspace

IRGC says shot down US drone, fired at fighter jet that entered Iranian airspace

US launches new 'self-defence' strikes on Iran amid ceasefire

US launches new 'self-defence' strikes on Iran amid ceasefire

Israel intensifies attacks in Lebanon; Iranian officials in Qatar for end-of-war talks

Israel intensifies attacks in Lebanon; Iranian officials in Qatar for end-of-war talks

'Hengua' to minimalistic motifs: UAE henna artists reveal top designs for Eid Al Adha

'Hengua' to minimalistic motifs: UAE henna artists reveal top designs for Eid Al Adha

 

According to results published by The UAE Lottery, one player hit the jackpot prize of Dh30 million, while thousands of others also walked away with smaller cash rewards across multiple prize categories.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

No winner was recorded for the Dh5 million second prize category, which requires participants to match all six main numbers without the Lucky Number.

The draw also produced 53 winners in the fourth prize category, with each receiving Dh1,000 after matching either five numbers without the Lucky Number or four numbers with the Lucky Number.

As many as 4,485 participants won Dh100 prizes in the fifth-tier category through different number combinations.

Three Lucky Chance IDs also secured Dh50,000 each during the draw. The winning IDs were CI5957759, DN9074079 and DC7968428.

In total, 4,542 winners were recorded in Wednesday night’s draw.

The UAE Lottery’s Lucky Day Draw is hheld bi weekly and offers players a chance to win the Dh30 million jackpot, each week. 

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

'Hengua' to minimalistic motifs: UAE henna artists reveal top designs for Eid Al Adha

2

IRGC says shot down US drone, fired at fighter jet that entered Iranian airspace

3

Israel intensifies attacks in Lebanon; Iranian officials in Qatar for end-of-war talks

4

Pakistani rupee strengthens to nearly 20 month high against UAE dirham, dollar

5

UAE’s Eid Al Adha 2026 prayer timings: What you need to know