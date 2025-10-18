UAE Lottery announces Dh100 million jackpot winner

A life-changing fortune has been claimed in the UAE! One lucky resident has won an astonishing Dh100 million in the latest UAE Lottery draw, becoming the sole winner of the largest lottery prize ever awarded in the country.

The draw, held on Saturday, October 18, saw one ticket perfectly match all seven numbers, the exact combination required to secure the jackpot. According to the UAE Lottery’s official announcement, the grand prize was not shared, meaning the winner walks away with the entire Dh100 million.

The UAE Lottery holds its live draws every other Saturday, giving residents a biweekly shot at life-changing wealth. For one participant this week, that dream became reality - they are now Dh100 million richer overnight.

This week’s draw produced a total of 7,145 winners. While there were no Dh1 million winners, three participants took home Dh100,000 each, and 67 winners pocketed Dh1,000 apiece. Each ticket costs Dh50.

The odds of hitting the jackpot are an extraordinary 1 in 8,835,372.

Lucky Chance

Seven participants also took home Dh100,000 each. In the days set today, the numbers were 25, 18, 29, 11, 7, 10.

In the Months set, the number is 11.

To win the grand prize, participants must match all six numbers in the Days set in any order, along with an exact match in the Months set.

While the days section numbers can be matched in any order, the months section number must be an exact match to win the Dh100-million jackpot.

The Lucky Chance IDs are:

CE5529701

BR4205618

AU1989749

DE8116103

AU1961863

CH5815807

BK3549063

Launched less than a year ago, the UAE Lottery is the first and only official lottery in the UAE, regulated by the government through the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA). It is managed by The Game LLC, an Abu Dhabi-based operator licensed in July 2024. The inaugural live draw was held on December 14, 2024, marking a milestone in the UAE’s gaming landscape.

To participate, players must be UAE residents aged 18 or above. Prizes are not subject to personal tax in the UAE, and all winnings are kept in a segregated bank account held in trust until claimed. For large prizes, the UAE Lottery says payouts are made within 30 days of successful validation, provided all eligibility criteria are met.