UAE Lottery: 7 residents win Dh100,000 each in latest draw; no grand prize winner yet

Depending on how many numbers are matched, players can win prizes ranging from Dh100 to Dh100 million
File photo used for illustrative purposes
Seven residents have won Dh100,000 each in this fortnight’s UAE Lottery after being selected for the ‘guaranteed prizes’ category.
The winning numbers of this draw were 20, 11, 26, 29, 24, 30, and 12. While the numbers in the 'Days' section don’t need to be in exact order to win the Dh100-million jackpot, the number in the 'Month' section, which was 12 this week, must be matched correctly.
After the lottery numbers were picked, the system chose the seven Lucky Chance IDs, each winning 'guaranteed' prizes of Dh100,000. The winning IDs were: AO1322002, AS1707086, BJ3466876, CC5331130, BJ3492788, CF5629891 and BX4868337.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
No one won the grand prize of Dh100 million or the second prize of Dh1 million in this fortnight’s UAE Lottery. To win the second prize, players need to match all six numbers exactly. The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 8.8 million, according to the company’s website.
A total of 47 players won the fourth prize of Dh1,000 by matching either five numbers from the 'Days' section or four numbers from the 'Days' section along with one number from the 'Month' section. Over 7,200 people also won the fifth prize of Dh100.
The next lottery draw is on February 8, 2025.
The UAE launched its first and only regulated lottery in December of last year, offering a Dh100 million jackpot. Depending on how many numbers are matched, players can win prizes ranging from Dh100 to Dh100 million.
ALSO READ:
Nasreen Abdulla is a Special Correspondent covering food, tech and human interest stories. When not challenged by deadlines, you’ll find her pulling off submissions on the jiu jitsu mats.