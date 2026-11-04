UAE Lottery: Three players win Dh100,000 each in latest Lucky Day Draw

Three participants have won Dh100,000 each in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day Draw held on Wednesday, with thousands of other players also securing cash prizes.

The winning numbers for Draw Number 261104 were 7, 10, 14, 19, 24 and 30, while the Lucky Month Number was 2.

According to the results published by The UAE Lottery, three participants matched five of the six main numbers along with the Lucky Number to claim the third prize of Dh100,000 each, taking their combined winnings to Dh300,000.

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Another 38 participants won Dh1,000 each in the fourth prize category, while 3,690 players received Dh100 each in the fifth prize category.

Three participants also became Dh50,000 richer each through the Lucky Chance draw, which guarantees three winners in every draw.

The winning Lucky Chance IDs were BA2522009, AH0665287 and AS1737243, with each eligible entry receiving Dh50,000.

Together, the three Lucky Chance winners received Dh150,000, taking the total prize money awarded across all categories in Wednesday's draw to Dh857,000.

The latest results come just days after three participants also won Dh100,000 each in the October 31 Lucky Day Draw. That draw recorded 6,216 winners, including 79 participants who received Dh1,000 each and another 6,131 who secured Dh100 each.

Earlier in October, a participant won Dh5 million in the October 3 Lucky Day Draw after matching all six main winning numbers.

Lucky Day Draws are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 9.30pm, offering participants the chance to win the Dh30 million Grand Prize by matching all six main numbers and the Lucky Number.

The draw also offers a Dh5 million Second Prize for matching all six main numbers, while matching five main numbers and the Lucky Number qualifies a participant for Dh100,000.

Each draw also guarantees three Lucky Chance winners, with each receiving Dh50,000.