Three winners take home Dh50,000 in UAE Lottery's twice-weekly draw

Lucky Day draws are now held every Wednesday and Saturday, offering players two opportunities each week to win prizes under the revised format

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 19 Sept 2026, 9:44 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

The UAE Lottery announced the results of its Lucky Day draw number 260919 as players took part in the game’s twice-weekly schedule.

Here are today's Lucky Day numbers and the Lucky Month number:

Recommended For You

Trump tells Axios he's approaching major crossroads in Iran war: Anything could happen

Trump tells Axios he's approaching major crossroads in Iran war: Anything could happen

UAE arrests international gang leader wanted by Interpol over money laundering

UAE arrests international gang leader wanted by Interpol over money laundering

Tanker hit by unknown projectile, onboard fire extinguished, UKMTO says

Tanker hit by unknown projectile, onboard fire extinguished, UKMTO says

Dubai Municipality sets minimum sleeping space standards for workers housing

Dubai Municipality sets minimum sleeping space standards for workers housing

iPhone 18 Pro launch in UAE: Customers, buyers queue as some spend Dh550,000 on devices

iPhone 18 Pro launch in UAE: Customers, buyers queue as some spend Dh550,000 on devices

 

Days: 25, 26, 30, 24, 3 and 18

Lucky Month: 12

No winner was recorded for the Dh30 million jackpot or the Dh5 million second prize.

Three people took home Dh100,000 after they managed to match five numbers.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Three players also won Dh50,000 each under the Lucky Chance feature.

Their winning IDs were:

CX7431348

CW7365167

CJ6091850

Lucky Day draws are now held every Wednesday and Saturday, offering players two opportunities each week to win prizes under the revised format.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

iPhone 18 Pro launch in UAE: Customers, buyers queue as some spend Dh550,000 on devices

2

Flames, black smoke seen near Riyadh airport, Reuters reports citing eyewitness

3

Trump tells Axios he's approaching major crossroads in Iran war: Anything could happen

4

Tanker hit by unknown projectile, onboard fire extinguished, UKMTO says

5

UAE arrests international gang leader wanted by Interpol over money laundering