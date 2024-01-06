UAE: Police reunite lost 9-year-old with parents in less than an hour

The announcement came a day after Sheikh Mohammed announced the first meeting of Council of Ministers for the new year
A lost 9-year old Arab girl, who is a person of determination, was reunited safely with her family in less than an hour after she was found by Ajman Police, authorities said on Saturday.
Colonel Ghaith Khalifa Al Kaabi, head of Al Madinah Comprehensive Police Station, said a safety patrol found the child during its routine security beat in Ajman’s Al Rashidiya area on Friday night.
“The child was calmed down and taken to the City Comprehensive Police Station, where a social worker from the Social Support Centre in Ajman came to take care and communicate with her,” Al Kaabi.
He added: “After 30 minutes, and in communication with the operations room, the police were able to find her family and inform them of the child’s presence at the station. They were summoned to hand over the child to them. The child was in perfect health and well-being.”
Al Kaabi also called on families “to protect and monitor children, especially those of determination, to avoid such incidents from happening.”
