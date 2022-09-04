UAE: Looking to replace your foreign driving license? Here's how to do it

Abu Dhabi Police have recently announced the procedure

Applicants must be residents of the UAE.

According to their official Instagram handle, for a fee of Dh600, individuals can "request for the replacement of driving licences issued by specific foreign countries, and gulf countries, with driving licenses issued by UAE."

In order to utilise the service, applicants will require a valid Emirates ID, their original foreign driving licence from one of the accredited countries, and a legal translation of the licence in Arabic. The original licence must be valid and permanent.

Applicants must also have completed an eye examination, and will need to be residents of the UAE. The service can be availed either via the Abu Dhabi Police smart application, the Abu Dhabi Police website, or customer service centres.

