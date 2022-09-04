UAE: Looking to replace your foreign driving license? Here's how to do it

961 charity NFT artworks unveiled after screening
Applicants must be residents of the UAE.
According to their official Instagram handle, for a fee of Dh600, individuals can "request for the replacement of driving licences issued by specific foreign countries, and gulf countries, with driving licenses issued by UAE."
In order to utilise the service, applicants will require a valid Emirates ID, their original foreign driving licence from one of the accredited countries, and a legal translation of the licence in Arabic. The original licence must be valid and permanent.
Applicants must also have completed an eye examination, and will need to be residents of the UAE. The service can be availed either via the Abu Dhabi Police smart application, the Abu Dhabi Police website, or customer service centres.
ALSO READ:
961 charity NFT artworks unveiled after screening
The French national bought her winning ticket on August 13
A host of spell-binding fun activities await children at Hogwarts Castle
New road technology sparked excitement when it was first installed in the seventies, remembers resident
UAE Foreign Minister affirms nation's solidarity in talks with his Pakistani counterpart
Both countries set goal of raising non-oil trade volume to $100 billion over five years
Sides discuss furthering development under bilateral Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement
Istituto Marangoni will offer several three-year undergraduate courses