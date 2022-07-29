UAE looking for next generation of Emirati technical leaders

Professionals with more than 10 years of work experience can apply for National Experts Programme

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 29 Jul 2022, 3:53 PM

Emirati professionals working across 15 future-growth sectors are invited to apply for the third edition of the National Experts Programme (NEP 3.0).

Developed under the direction of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the NEP is a launch pad for Emirati technical experts who wish to play a leading role in the transformation of 15 key sectors aligned with the country’s centennial strategy.

This edition of the NEP will focus on unlocking the potential of 15 Emirati professionals across three key clusters: economic growth, social development, and sustainability and infrastructure.

Under the economic growth cluster, those Emiratis working in the fields of economic development, advanced sciences and research, technology and innovation, space, media and the creative industries, tourism, retail and lifestyle are eligible to apply.

Within the social development cluster, Emiratis who work in the fields of culture and heritage, education, health and well-being, community development and social services, and policy and government services are encouraged to apply.

As for the sustainability and infrastructure cluster, technical experts working in the sectors of environment and climate change, mobility and logistics, energy and renewables, and food and water security are invited to apply.

Shaping UAE's future

Ahmed Talib Al Shamsi, Director of the NEP and CEO of Emirates Foundation, noted the programme provides dynamic and career-focused Emiratis a lifetime opportunity to play a central role in shaping a better future for the UAE and helping realise the vision of the leadership.

“NEP is committed to investing in the development of our incredible wealth of Emirati talent that is at the foundation of achieving that bright vision,” said Al Shamsi.

Successful applicants will embark on an eight-month course that includes thought-provoking academic learning with top global education partners, immersive work experience on strategic projects, and one-on-one mentorship with an influential government or business leader in their sector.

“With two successful editions already completed, the programme has a proven track record of accelerating the technical and leadership development of our brightest experts from many sectors, helping to further our objective of building a knowledge-based economy and cementing the nation’s global position as hub for innovation,” he added.

To date, 46 Emiratis from a range of professional backgrounds have taken part in NEP. Several projects developed by graduates during the programme’s first two editions are currently implemented across various sectors, demonstrating NEP’s tangible transformative results.

Eligibility requirements

NEP is open to Emirati professionals with more than 10 years of work experience, including five in their selected sector. They must be fluent in verbal and written communication in English and Arabic languages, and must not be enrolled in a concurrent training programme past November 2022.

Applications for the third edition of NEP will remain open through 8 August 2022. To apply and for further details, professionals can visit www.uaenep.ae