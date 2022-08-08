UAE: Longest-serving FNC member passes away

Authority to set up ‘halfway villas’, mental health helplines
One of the longest-serving Arab parliamentarians, whose career spanned nearly three decades, has passed away.
A member of the UAE's Federal National Council (FNC), Ali Jassim Ahmed Al Ali died today morning after suffering from an illness.
According to local media reports, he was the longest-serving member of the FNC.
He was a former deputy speaker of the UAE's parliamentary body and had been part of several delegations and committees.
Al Ali, an FNC member from Umm Al Quwain, was also manager of UAQ Broadcasting Network.
In 2017, the veteran won the Middle East Parliamentary Excellence Award for his efforts in Arab and international parliamentary work.
A funeral prayer for the deceased will be offered after the noon prayer at the Al Ras Mosque, according to the Umm Al Quwain Media Office.
