UAE: Liwa International Festival to begin soon; fireworks, desert activities announced

Get ready adventure-seekers, as the third edition of the Liwa International Festival is set to return yet again, this December!

The exciting festival will be held at Al Dhafra from December 13, 2024 to January 4, 2025. Visitors can also look forward to an exciting lineup of fireworks displays, live music performances, and a variety of desert activities.

The Liwa International Festival offers visitors a chance to explore a wide array of exceptional experiences, including a main stage for musical performances and celebrations, various dining options, a crafts market, creative workshops, family-friendly activities, a children's play area, and local vendors showcasing the best Emirati products.

Visitors will have access to a range of hospitality and accommodation options, from luxurious units to desert lodgings and tents adorned with traditional Sadu fabric and safari tents.