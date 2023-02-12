UAE: Limited editions of works by world-renowned photographers on sale at Xposure 2023

Art collectors and visitors are in for a treat with the opportunity to own amazing and unique pieces until February 15

World-renowned photographers are displaying stunning works of photography art at the 7th annual International Photography Festival ‘Xposure’. They offer art collectors and visitors an opportunity to own amazing and unique pieces up for sale until February 15.

The on-sale art works include a huge variety of exquisite photos and styles. The diverse works are presented to cater to different tastes; be it sweeping landscapes and majestic wildlife to the wonders of modern architecture and abstract photography, art collectors are guaranteed to find a subject and colour palette that meet their artistic aspirations.

The inclusive variety also encompasses striking portraiture and atmospheric landscape suitable for both office and home environments. These, alongside bold and graphic abstracts by renowned photographers such as Ronan Donovan, Jodi Cobb and Tim Smith, make Xposure 2023 a haven for discerning art buyers.

Works displayed at exhibitions like “Black on White Fellines” by Laurent Baheux and “Contrast: Namibia”, by Dany Eid are particularly suitable for modern offices owing to their sharp aesthetics and matt colour schemes.

Confused what to buy?

The extensive collection of photography for sale from over 68 exhibitions features a range of photographers from around the world, exploring a wide range of styles such as photorealism, documentary photography, figurative photography, modern photography, conceptual and much more. Art collectors can ask for photographers’ recommendations and suggestions.

Lavishly framed in black and white and printed in standard labs, the on-sale works are in assorted sizes to meet different uses, be it for offices, hotels, rooms and other spaces. The same applies to prices ranging from thousand to tens of thousands of dollars, while the prices of some works are to be disclosed upon demand.

