UAE lifts Ebola-related suspensions on new visas for Ugandans

The UAE has eased Ebola-related entry restrictions for Ugandan nationals, lifting the suspension on issuing new visas that was introduced in June 2026 following developments related to the virus.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), announced the updated measures on Wednesday.

Under the updated measures, the suspension on issuing new visas to Ugandan nationals has been lifted, allowing them to enter the UAE provided that at least 21 days have passed since their departure from Uganda.

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The revised rules also allow certain categories of students, embassy staff and diplomatic passport holders to enter the country, subject to approved health procedures.

Entry for students and embassy staff

Ugandan students who were enrolled in educational institutions in the UAE before June 2026 will also be permitted to enter the country, along with their family members, in accordance with approved health procedures.

Entry will also be permitted for administrative staff at the Embassy of the Republic of Uganda in the UAE who hold ordinary passports, as well as their family members, subject to approved procedures.

In addition, holders of diplomatic and special passports issued by the Government of the Republic of Uganda will be permitted to enter the UAE in accordance with the approved health procedures applicable to exempted categories, in coordination with the relevant authorities.

Medical and humanitarian cases

Humanitarian and medical cases will be assessed individually, in accordance with approved regulations and in coordination with the relevant authorities.

Individuals traveling to the UAE for medical treatment will be required to submit approved medical reports specifying their diagnosis, the name of the healthcare facility where they will receive treatment, and the scheduled date for commencing treatment, based on the circumstances of each case.

Restrictions remain for two countries

While the UAE has relaxed measures for Ugandan nationals, existing precautions for two other African countries have not changed.

The precautionary measures currently in place for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan will remain in effect, in accordance with approved regulations and in light of ongoing monitoring of the epidemiological situation in both countries.

NCEMA, MoHAP, and ICP reaffirmed that these measures reflect the UAE’s commitment to protecting public health, strengthening preparedness, and responding to health risks.

The authorities will continue to monitor the epidemiological situation and update precautionary measures in line with emerging developments and risk assessments.