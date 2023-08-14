UAE: Life opens 400th pharmacy outlet

The group plans to open 100 pharmacies and 15 pharmacy hypermarkets in India by the end of 2024

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 6:16 PM

Life Healthcare Group, owner of the UAE’s largest pharmacy chain, has announced the launch of its 400th outlet.

Life Healthcare offers a comprehensive range of pharma, skincare, beauty, lifestyle, wellness, supplements, vitamins, and medical equipment solutions to residents, the company said in a statement.

Abdul Nazar, MD & chairman – Life Healthcare Group, said for the past 27 years, the group has been dedicated to making healthcare accessible and affordable to all people in the community. “This achievement is a testament to our vision and the tireless efforts of our dedicated associates. We are also making significant strides beyond the borders of the UAE, having recently ventured into the retail pharmacy market in other countries.

“With a strong emphasis on illness prevention and overall well-being, Life Pharmacy goes beyond traditional illness management by prioritising health and wellness. The brand firmly believes that a healthy population leads to a happy society,” he added.

“We are taking a momentous leap forward in our dedication to providing customers with an unmatched retail experience. This new milestone exemplifies our unwavering commitment to becoming the preferred neighbourhood pharmacy, offering enhanced access to our loyal customers right next door,” said Adam Abdul Nazar, deputy CEO – Life Healthcare Group.

The group has already launched two pharmacy hypermarkets and plans to open 100 pharmacies and 15 pharmacy hypermarkets in India by the end of 2024.