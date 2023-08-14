UAE: Life opens 400th pharmacy outlet

Under the initiative called 'Our Workers are Our Responsibility', the authority offers comfort to those working in the scorching summer
Life Healthcare Group, owner of the UAE’s largest pharmacy chain, has announced the launch of its 400th outlet.
Life Healthcare offers a comprehensive range of pharma, skincare, beauty, lifestyle, wellness, supplements, vitamins, and medical equipment solutions to residents, the company said in a statement.
Abdul Nazar, MD & chairman – Life Healthcare Group, said for the past 27 years, the group has been dedicated to making healthcare accessible and affordable to all people in the community. “This achievement is a testament to our vision and the tireless efforts of our dedicated associates. We are also making significant strides beyond the borders of the UAE, having recently ventured into the retail pharmacy market in other countries.
“With a strong emphasis on illness prevention and overall well-being, Life Pharmacy goes beyond traditional illness management by prioritising health and wellness. The brand firmly believes that a healthy population leads to a happy society,” he added.
“We are taking a momentous leap forward in our dedication to providing customers with an unmatched retail experience. This new milestone exemplifies our unwavering commitment to becoming the preferred neighbourhood pharmacy, offering enhanced access to our loyal customers right next door,” said Adam Abdul Nazar, deputy CEO – Life Healthcare Group.
The group has already launched two pharmacy hypermarkets and plans to open 100 pharmacies and 15 pharmacy hypermarkets in India by the end of 2024.
Under the initiative called 'Our Workers are Our Responsibility', the authority offers comfort to those working in the scorching summer
Shopping for back to school is never easy, but with a little bit of research and ingenuity, you can get the best value for your money
Promotion runs until end of next month and is open to Adnoc Rewards members
It has also helped solve 521 cases of money laundering over the past two years
On this day, efforts will be focused on educating citizens on traffic rules, regulations, and safe driving practices
A flag hoisting and cake-cutting ceremony took place to commemorate the day at the Consulate of Pakistan in Dubai
Anyone who purchases tickets by August 31, will stand the chance to win a Dh20 million grand prize or the other nine cash prizes on September 3
End-of-summer and back-to-school sales offer some respite as residents can take advantage of numerous discounts and deals