UAE: Libraries set up at 35 labour camps in Sharjah

Facilities stock books in multiple languages

Over 35 libraries have been set up at labour accommodations in Sharjah. This is part of an initiative to set up libraries in every labour camp across the Emirate. It is being undertaken by

the Labour Standards Development Authority (LSDA) and Culture Without Borders (CWB).

The libraries stock books in multiple languages.

More libraries are being prepared for distribution at labour camps.

Salem Yousef Al Qaseer, LSDA chairman, said the initiative is part of the efforts to integrate workers into the “vibrant cultural scene in Sharjah and to improve their work environment”.

Another initiative in this regard saw several workers attend sessions during the Sharjah International Book Fair.