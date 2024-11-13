UAE: Al Ain FC warns of legal action over rumours, insults against club

He reiterated that the football club 'operates on the principle of transparency'
Photo: Mohammed Saif Al Ketbi – Member of the Board of Directors of Al Ain Football Club and Supervisor of Media Affairs. Al Ain FC/X
Legal action will be taken against media violations that have been monitored during the recent period, according to an X post by Al Ain Football Club.
"We will not allow any insult to our club, its fans, or anyone who wears its logo," said Mohammed Saif Al Ketbi, Member of the Board of Directors of Al Ain Football Club and Supervisor of Media Affairs.
He expressed that using the club's name to spread rumours through the media or social networking sites is unacceptable. Media and content makers who publish false information or make statements that have no basis in reality will face legal action, Al Ketbi stated.
Media and other channels of communication must refrain from provoking strife and disagreements that are inconsistent with the morals of society, he added.
Al Ketbi reiterated that Al Ain FC "operates on the principle of transparency", and will remain open to all media outlets. He also appreciated the role played by various distinguished sports media.
Recently, UAE authorities said legal action would be taken against any entity that promotes or publishes false information about sports activities in the country.
The Ministry of Sports issued the warning after some entities were found to have "announced" the establishment of certain sports federations without following legal procedures and without obtaining necessary approvals, according to a report from the state-run news agency WAM.
