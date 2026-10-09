UAE takes legal action over video showing bullying of child of determination

The National Media Authority has taken legal action against an individual who published social media content showing the bullying of a child of determination.

The content also contained inappropriate insinuations that contradicted the values and standards of conduct upheld by society.

The authority coordinated with the platform concerned to take action against the account and the individual who published the content, while notifying the relevant authorities to take the necessary legal measures.

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Reaffirming its firm stance against abuse and bullying in all forms, the authority stressed its commitment to protecting children and people of determination, safeguarding their dignity and upholding the values and principles of society.

Previous bullying cases

In separate cases last year, the Al Ain Court for Civil, Commercial and Administrative Claims ordered parents and guardians to pay a total of Dh65,000 in compensation after their children were found guilty of bullying and physically assaulting classmates.

In the first case, a father was ordered to pay Dh30,000 after his two sons repeatedly bullied and assaulted a classmate at school, filming their actions. The prolonged bullying left the victim experiencing fear, mood swings and emotional distress.

The boys had already been convicted in a related criminal case, which established their misconduct and the physical and psychological harm caused to the victim.

In a separate case, several guardians were ordered to jointly pay Dh35,000 after their children assaulted another student with sharp objects, leaving the victim with multiple wounds.

The cases highlight the UAE’s efforts to address bullying and school violence, with legal action and financial penalties underscoring the seriousness of such offences.

They also serve as a reminder of the lasting physical and psychological harm bullying can cause, as well as the potential legal consequences for parents and guardians.