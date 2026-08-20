UAE takes legal action against resident for insulting Emirati women on social media

The authority also suspended her active advertising permit for three months

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 20 Aug 2026, 5:34 PM UPDATED: Thu 20 Aug 2026, 5:53 PM
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The UAE’s National Media Authority has taken legal action against a resident after content published through her account on a social media platform insulted Emirati women.

The authority also suspended her active advertising permit for three months.

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In a statement, the authority said the material contravened the standards governing media content under the country’s media law and its executive regulations.

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It stressed that it would not tolerate content that offends Emirati women or undermines their standing and contributions to the nation. It also urged social media users to act responsibly when publishing content and to uphold community values and the UAE’s national identity.

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