UAE takes legal action against private firms over 377 fake Emiratisation cases

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation recorded 377 cases of fake Emiratisation across 266 private-sector companies during the first half of 2026.

Legal action was taken against the companies involved, while the Ministry said the cases were limited and did not represent a widespread practice in the UAE labour market.

The Ministry urged companies and Emirati citizens to comply with Emiratisation policies and report suspected cases through its hotline or smart app or website.

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On August 20, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) said it had detected 405 cases of fake Emiratisation at private-sector companies during the first half of 2025. Legal action was taken against the companies involved.

The ministry said field inspections and its digital monitoring system played a key role in identifying such practices. It also reaffirmed that it would take firm action against companies that fail to comply with Emiratisation policies and regulations.

Fake Emiratisation refers to companies hiring UAE nationals and registering them as employees to meet Emiratisation requirements, without providing them with genuine employment. In such cases, companies may sign employment contracts with Emirati citizens, but the jobs do not translate into actual work.