UAE military employees to stand trial for helping recruits avoid national service

UAE's Military Attorney General referred a number of military employees to court on charges of abusing their power to obtain "undeserved exemptions, with the aim of enabling some recruits to bypass procedures."

Charges included forging official data and records and medical reports, and tampering with proof of national and reserve service performance.

In a statement, the UAE's Ministry of Defence said the public employees and recruits will face the military judiciary. The UAE Military Attorney General said anyone proven to be involved in illegally bypassing service or abusing their position to facilitate it will be held accountable.

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Although the authority did not specify the number of defendants, it released an image of three individuals — two men and a woman, with censor bars over their eyes — along with the statement.

"National service is a duty, an honor, and a responsibility toward the homeland; safeguarding the integrity of its procedures strengthens justice and equality, and protects national obligations from any transgression or exploitation," the UAE Military Attorney added.

Mandatory military service in UAE

Under UAE's Federal Law No. 6 of 2014, all medically fit Emirati men must complete mandatory military service. According to the law, the service is optional for women, regardless of their education.

Eligible Emirati men who fail to enlist for military service without valid reason until they reach 29 years of age will face a jail term of one month to one year, or a fine ranging between Dh10,000 and Dh50,000 or both. They will then have to undergo the military service even if they exceed the age limit of 30.

The national service term for male recruits holding a high school diploma or its equivalent is 11 months. For male recruits who didn't complete their high school, the term will be three years. Meanwhile, the duration of national service for female recruits is 11 months.

According to the law, national service may be completed at the UAE Armed Force, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Interior, State Security Service and other institutions identified by the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Can the national service be postponed?

According to UAE's government platform, the national service can be postponed only if a person:

is less than 29 years old and is enrolled in a university, college, institution or training centre for a course the duration of which is two years or more

has obtained a minimum of 90 per cent grade average or better in their General Certificate of Secondary Education

reaches 18 years old and has not completed secondary education, provided the person is continuing morning classes education.

In addition, those who do not meet the conditions for performing national service can engage in alternatives — administrative, civil or technical jobs for the same duration of service.

Who is exempted from service?

The sole son of a family and medically unfit citizens can be exempt from military service.

Those who sustain their parents or siblings with special needs and those serving jail terms may get a temporary exemption, after which they have to undergo the military service, according to UAE's government platform.

Benefits for enlisted Emiratis

Those who complete the mandatory military service also get a range of benefits, including priority for jobs in government institutions and private businesses, marriage grants, housing plots and scholarships.

For working Emiratis who are serving in the military, the service period will be added to their end-of-service and pension benefits. While enlisted Emiratis' positions can be filled on a temporary basis, federal and local departments, as well as private sector businesses are required to keep jobs open for Emiratis once they complete the service.