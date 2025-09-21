  • search in Khaleej Times
188 arrested: UAE leads international operation against online child sexual abuse

It led to the rescue of 165 children from various countries around the world and the dismantling of 28 criminal networks

Published: Sun 21 Sept 2025, 8:40 PM

Updated: Sun 21 Sept 2025, 8:55 PM

The UAE's Ministry of Interior led an international operation against online child sexual exploitation in 14 countries, leading to 188 arrests.

UAE led the coordinated international operation in Russia, Indonesia, Belarus, Serbia, Colombia, Thailand, Nepal, Peru, Brazil, the Philippines, Kyrgyzstan, Ecuador, the Maldives, and Uzbekistan.

The operation aimed to combat crimes of online child sexual exploitation, yielding significant results. It led to the rescue of 165 children from various countries around the world, the arrest of 188 suspects, and the dismantling of 28 criminal networks.

It also resulted in the disruption of numerous electronic accounts used in these crimes, and the formation of electronic patrols across different continents, Minister of Interior Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan said.

Additionally, it facilitated the exchange of expertise among police agencies to enhance global cooperation.

"Thank you to all our partners for their humanitarian commitment to protecting children worldwide and their dedication to collaborative efforts that strengthen community security," he added.