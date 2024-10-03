UAE leads Arab initiative at UN to address impact of escalation in Lebanon

Published: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 10:15 PM

A diplomatic Arab delegation, led by Jamal Al Musharakh, the UAE's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other international organisations in Geneva, met with senior officials from UN and international organizations concerned with humanitarian, relief, and health affairs.

They discussed recent developments in Lebanon and explored ways to address the consequences of the ongoing military escalation, emphasising the urgent need to activate humanitarian response plans.

In his capacity as head of the Arab group, Al Musharakh, along with Arab ambassadors in Geneva, met with Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. The discussions focused on the urgent response required for the emerging crisis and its repercussions, such as internal displacement and the increased flow of refugees.