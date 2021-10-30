UAE: Leadership event helps cultivate next generation of government employees

Topics included innovation, strategic agility, art and data-driven decision-making

Photo for illustrative purposes: @adsgabudhabi/Instagram

by Nandini Sircar Published: Sat 30 Oct 2021, 4:10 PM Last updated: Sat 30 Oct 2021, 4:12 PM

A leadership event, focused on developing core competencies and equipping Abu Dhabi government employees with the right tools, was recently organised in the Capital.

The Abu Dhabi School of Government (ADSG), a leading government platform, held the event titled 'Magic in the UAE' for the third cohort of 'The Leader Programme' in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Sumaya Abdulaziz Al Hosani, dean of the ADSG, said: "At the ADSG, we are committed to the success and professional development of all our students. Our people are our greatest asset and we always seek to nurture Abu Dhabi emirate talent.”

The event welcomed facilitators and speakers from BTS, Astrolabs, Virgin Hyperloop, Dubai Future, Mastercard, Infinity des Lumières and more.

Topics including innovation, strategic agility, art, data-driven decision-making and cultivating the future were high on the agenda.

Launched in January 2019, The Leader Programme aligns with the Abu Dhabi Government’s vision to establish a highly competitive, knowledge-based economy.

The programme is designed to cultivate the next generation of government employees and ensure that they are equipped to fulfil the emirate’s strategic development plans by providing access to the world’s best executive tools and training.

“We are thrilled to have witnessed participants’ incredible passion and enthusiasm to develop their leadership and creative capabilities throughout this edition of the event and we look forward to their future and continued contributions to the sustainable development of the UAE," Al Hosani said.

As part of its commitment to encourage and foster continuous learning in Abu Dhabi and the UAE, the ADSG has launched over 13 programmes and initiatives that provide unique and unparalleled learning opportunities supporting the development of skills and competencies of the UAE’s next generation leaders.