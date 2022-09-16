UAE leaders condole with Saudi King over passing of Prince Abdul Karim bin Saud

The rulers of various emirates also offered their condolences

Photo: Wam

By Wam Published: Fri 16 Sep 2022, 11:24 AM Last updated: Fri 16 Sep 2022, 11:47 AM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a cable to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing his sincere condolences over the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Abdul Karim bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, sent a similar cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

