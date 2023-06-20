UAE leaders send condolences to King Salman over death of Saudi prince

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed expressed their sympathies

File photo

By WAM Published: Tue 20 Jun 2023, 9:48 PM

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques — King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia — expressing his sincere sympathies over the passing of Prince Talal bin Fahd bin Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, sent similar condolence messages to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

ALSO READ: