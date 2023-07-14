UAE leaders send condolences to King of Bahrain over passing of Sheikh Rashid

Nafis programme seeks to create a strong partnership between the public and private sectors
UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a condolence message to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over the passing of Sheikh Rashid bin Sabah bin Humood bin Sabah Al Khalifa.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, sent similar condolence messages to King Hamad.
ALSO READ:
Nafis programme seeks to create a strong partnership between the public and private sectors
Ways of developing bilateral trade and stimulating investment exchanges in innovative startups, tourism, technology, renewable energy were discussed
Minister of Community Development Shamma Al Mazrui appointed chairperson of the board
We must be brutally honest about the gaps that need to be filled, says Dr Sultan Al Jaber
Their modus operandi involves depositing the amount at ATMs, deceiving their victims into believing that the transactions are legitimate
Udaya Indrarathna hails Sri Lankan president's condemnation of the burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden
He also directed Dh19 million to fund the renewal of 21 park walls situated across various areas of the city
The Umm Al Quwain Police, in association with the Emirates Red Crescent, participated in the Patients Happiness initiative