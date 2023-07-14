UAE leaders send condolences to King of Bahrain over passing of Sheikh Rashid

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Mansour were among those who sent condolence messages

Photo: WAM

By WAM Published: Fri 14 Jul 2023, 6:43 PM Last updated: Fri 14 Jul 2023, 7:08 PM

UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a condolence message to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over the passing of Sheikh Rashid bin Sabah bin Humood bin Sabah Al Khalifa.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, sent similar condolence messages to King Hamad.

