UAE leaders offer condolences to Vietnam President on death of Communist Party chief

Published: Sat 20 Jul 2024, 3:54 PM Last updated: Sat 20 Jul 2024, 3:59 PM

President Sheikh Mohamed has sent a message of condolence to Lam, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, on the death of Nguyen Phu Trong, Secretary-General of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, too, sent similar words of sympathy to Vietnam President offering their condolences for the death of the Communist Party chief.

State media reports said funeral events honouring Trong would be held on July 25 and 26.

Trong died at the age of 80 after holding Vietnam's most powerful position for 13 years, overseeing fast economic growth, a years-long anti-graft crackdown and a pragmatic foreign policy.

(With inputs from Reuters)