UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Tajikistan over deaths in devastating floods

From boardrooms to beaches: How UAE corporate travellers are incorporating leisure into their experiences
Dubai has become a stopover place for corporate dealings and meetings for people coming from different parts of the world
The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of condolences to Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon after devastating floods claimed dozens of lives in the country. He also wished a speedy recovery to all those injured in the disaster.
At least 21 people died following torrential rains in Tajikistan, authorities said earlier this week. The deaths were reported in three towns near the capital Dushanbe, after heavy rains on Sunday and Monday triggered flooding, landslides and mudflows.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages of sympathies to President Rahmon.
(With inputs from AFP)
ALSO READ:
Dubai has become a stopover place for corporate dealings and meetings for people coming from different parts of the world
Dubai-based carrier to fly four times a week to Mombasa from January 17, 2024
The father of two says that he has not yet informed his family of his millionaire status as he is still adapting to his sudden windfall
UAE authorities have issued advisories asking residents to be watchful of social media fraud, take precautions when sharing personal, financial details
Enthusiasts will have to wait over 10 years for this rare celestial event to occur again
Three generations have arrived in Dubai on a stopover, visited school to address students
Jais will bring the advantages of generative AI across the Arabic-speaking world
By selecting a specific plot of land, users can instantly view essential details such as the area name, type of ownership and issuance date of the sitemap