UAE leaders offer condolences to president of Côte d'Ivoire over former leader's passing

The former president, Henri Konan Bédié passed away at the age of 89

Photo: AP

By Wam Published: Tue 8 Aug 2023, 11:19 PM

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a message of condolence to President Alassane Ouattara of Côte d'Ivoire over the passing of former President of Côte d'Ivoire, Henri Konan Bédié.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, sent similar condolence messages to the President of Côte d'Ivoire.

ALSO READ: