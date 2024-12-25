UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Azerbaijan over victims of air crash

Photo: WAM

President Sheikh Mohamed sent a cable of condolences to President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, expressing his sympathies over victims of the air crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane in Kazakhstan, which resulted in several deaths and injuries. President Sheikh Mohamed conveyed his wishes for a swift recovery to the injured.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of UAE, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages of condolences to President Aliyev.