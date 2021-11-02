UAE leaders offer condolences to King Salman on death of Saudi prince

Second prize money increases to over Dh3.8 million in the main draw
UAE12 hours ago
President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Prince Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar cables of condolences to King Salman.
Second prize money increases to over Dh3.8 million in the main draw
UAE12 hours ago
Zayed Military University will open its doors to the first cadets enrolling for its defence and security programme in January 2022
UAE22 hours ago
Switching on its twinkling lights and bringing its nocturnal fantasy creatures back to life, the popular venue opened on Monday for its seventh season.
UAE22 hours ago
VPS Healthcare’s Burjeel Medical City to serve as the principal teaching hospital for new medical school
UAE22 hours ago
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation ensures safe return of Emiratis
UAE23 hours ago
It was the second time in his life that he lost over 40kg of body weight
UAE1 day ago
The initiative by Emirates Red Crescent aims to strengthen the services of the Ethiopian health sector
UAE1 day ago
Authority explained the clip indicates presence of Helicobacter, a type of bacteria and not a type of worm, as shown in the clip
UAE1 day ago