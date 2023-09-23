UAE leaders offer condolences to Italian President over death of Giorgio Napolitano

The event was hosted by the Saudi Arabian Consulate General in Dubai at Hilton Al Habtoor City
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan offered his condolences to Italian President Sergio Mattarella, on the death of Giorgio Napolitano, former Italian president.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court sent similar cables to the Italian president.
The Dubai Ruler and Deputy Prime Minister sent similar cables of condolences to the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni.
Weather forecast for the upcoming week consists of fair to partly cloudy weather, with freshening winds expected to blow
The astronaut's return back to UAE after six months in space was celebrated by his father Saif Muftah Al Neyadi at his home
RTA urges residents to adhere to directional signs and use alternative routes
Residents have been advised not to approach the site or take photographs
Mohammed bin Salman gave a rare wide-ranging interview to Fox News where he spoke on a variety of topics
This will be the first time since 1968 that the Picasso masterpiece will be on display outside the United States
Visitors to the Middle East’s largest theme park destination will have two opportunities to enjoy the Saudi-themed fireworks at 7pm and 9pm