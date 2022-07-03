UAE leaders offer condolences to Iranian President

UAE President, Vice-President send cables of condolences on the loss of lives in the earthquake that hit southern Iran

Wam

By Wam Published: Sun 3 Jul 2022, 12:25 AM Last updated: Sun 3 Jul 2022, 12:32 AM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today sent a cable of condolences to President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, over the 6.0 magnitude earthquake that struck the village of Sayeh Khosh, southern Iran, killing five people and injuring 44.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his sympathies and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, sent a similar cable of condolences to the Iranian president.