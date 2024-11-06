UAE leaders offer condolences to Indonesian President over volcano eruption victims

Photo: AFP file

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed offered his condolences to President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia over the victims a deadly volcanic eruption, that took place two days in a row.

The Lewotobi Laki-laki volcanic eruption resulted in several casualties and injuries on Monday as well as Tuesday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar condolence messages to the Indonesian leader.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The leaders wished a speedy recovery for all those who were injured in the natural disaster.

Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, located on the popular tourist island of Flores, spewed ash and lava that peppered the surrounding area with fireballs, forcing authorities to evacuate several villages.