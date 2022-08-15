UAE leaders offer condolences to Egyptian President over victims of church fire

50% discount on all in-house procedures for several residents
The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a cable of condolences to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi over the victims of a church fire in Giza Governorate, wishing all the injured a speedy recovery.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also sent a similar cable to the Egyptian President.
