UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE leaders offer condolences to Egyptian President over victims of church fire

President and Vice-President wish speedy recovery to the injured

By Wam

Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 2:02 AM

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a cable of condolences to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi over the victims of a church fire in Giza Governorate, wishing all the injured a speedy recovery.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also sent a similar cable to the Egyptian President.

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE