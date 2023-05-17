UAE leaders offer condolences to Congo president over deadly floods

Death toll from the catastrophe had crossed 400

File photo

By WAM Published: Wed 17 May 2023, 8:39 PM Last updated: Wed 17 May 2023, 8:40 PM

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of condolences to Felix Tshisekedi, president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, over the deadly floods that hit the country. He also wished all those injured a speedy recovery.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to President Tshisekedi.

The death toll from devastating floods had crossed 400. The catastrophe ripped through the riverside villages of Nyamukubi and Bushushu earlier this month, razing houses and destroying crops.

ALSO READ: