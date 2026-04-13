‘Under the protection of 2 Mohammeds’: Conversation between UAE President, VP goes viral

A powerful moment between UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vice-President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has captured the attention of the nation, with a candid exchange between the two leaders going viral across social media.

In a conversation that many described as both personal and profound, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid addressed the President, saying, “None of this would have been possible without you. I have come to congratulate you and let us congratulate ourselves as well. What has been achieved has bolstered the UAE’s reputation.”

The response from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was equally striking. The UAE’s reputation, he said, is not built on achievements alone but on trust, earned through determination, resilience and unwavering strength.

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Within hours, the exchange spread widely online, with many referring to it as a moment that reflects the country standing “under the protection of two Mohammeds” a phrase that quickly gained traction among residents.

Watch the video here:

A nation tested and strengthened

The conversation comes in the wake of a challenging period marked by regional tensions and security concerns, during which the UAE mobilised its institutions to safeguard the nation.

Leaders reviewed the response, praising the role of the armed forces and national entities in maintaining stability and protecting lives. They affirmed that the country had emerged stronger not only through capability, but through unity.

Observers say the moment resonated deeply because it captured something beyond policy a visible alignment at the highest level of leadership during a time of pressure.

Voices from the public

On social media, Emiratis also expressed pride in the tone of the conversation, describing it as a reflection of the values that have long defined the nation: unity, loyalty and shared purpose.

One Emirati, Khalid Al Mazrouei, wrote, “This is what leadership looks like — humility, unity, and strength. We are proud to be under their leadership.”

Aisha Al Kaabi said, “The UAE’s strength has always been in its leaders and its people. This moment shows why the world respects our country.”