UAE leaders greet Chinese President Xi on Lunar New Year

The Year of the Rabbit officially begins on January 22

Wam

By Wam Published: Sat 21 Jan 2023, 6:39 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message to President Xi Jinping of China, congratulating him on the Chinese Lunar New Year.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also dispatched a similar congratulatory message to the Chinese president.

A colourful parade, the biggest Lunar New Year celebration outside China, was held at Expo City Dubai last Saturday to mark the occasion.

This Lunar New Year marks the start of the Year of the Rabbit for the community. It officially begins on January 22.

