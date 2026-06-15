UAE leaders mark Hijri New Year with messages of hope, prosperity

UAE leaders on Monday, June 15, extended their greetings on the occasion of the Hijri New Year, sharing messages of optimism, stability, and prayers for continued prosperity across the UAE and the wider Islamic world.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in a post on social media said he extended his “warmest wishes to the people of the UAE and Muslims around the world,” adding: “May the year ahead bring continued stability, growth, and progress to our region and the broader international community.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also extended his greetings. “A new Hijri year… we welcome it with optimism that embraces the world… we welcome it with prayers that God will perpetuate upon the people of the UAE, the Arab nation, and the Islamic nation the blessings, prosperity, stability, and flourishing… May God protect our homelands and our people, and may you all be well every year.”

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The Islamic, or Hijri, calendar is based on lunar months, and the New Year begins on the first day of Muharram, the calendar's first month.

The UAE's Fatwa Council earlier announced Tuesday, June 16, as the first official day of Muharram, which marks the beginning of the new Islamic year (1448 AH).

The authority made the declaration after reviewing scientific data related to the sighting of the crescent, in coordination with specialised scientific authorities and centres in the country.

Earlier in the day, the UAE's Astronomy Centre revealed the moon had been spotted in Abu Dhabi's skies during the day time by the Khatm Astronomical Observatory.

Residents in the UAE got to enjoy a long weekend once again as the government announced a public holiday on Monday, June 15, for the start of the new Islamic year. For some residents who usually observe weekends on Saturday and Sunday, this meant a 3-day holiday.

Meanwhile in Sharjah, government employees and students enjoyed a four-day holiday with normal weekends falling on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for them.

(With inputs from Laraib Anwer)