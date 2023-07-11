UAE leaders extend condolences to Pakistan President over flood victims

They also wished a speedy recovery to all the injured

By WAM Published: Tue 11 Jul 2023, 9:17 PM Last updated: Tue 11 Jul 2023, 9:29 PM

UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of condolences to Arif Alvi, President of the Pakistan, over the victims of the floods that hit the country, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to President Alvi.

