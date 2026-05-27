Watch: UAE leaders offer Eid Al Adha prayer, exchange greetings with worshippers

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan performed Eid Al Adha prayers on Wednesday at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

Joining him in prayer were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; along with a number of Sheikhs, officials, and worshippers.

In the Eid sermon, titled 'Our Eid is sincerity and sacrifice', Dr Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, highlighted the value of honesty and its impact on individuals and society.

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He added that the UAE's leadership demonstrated sincerity of purpose and unity of resolve in founding the nation on honesty from the very beginning, helping establish a strong and stable country.

The preacher said honesty reflects loyalty to one's homeland and sincerity in serving it, through which nations thrive and societies remain strong, while truthful people stand as guardians of their countries through their loyalty and actions.

Following the prayer, Sheikh Mohamed exchanged Eid greetings with worshippers. The UAE President and the Sheikhs then recited Al Fatiha in memory of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Rulers of other emirates also joined worshippers in mosques across UAE to perform prayers on Wednesday morning.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, performed Eid Al Adha prayer at Zabeel Grand Mosque in Dubai, along with several Sheikhs, officials, citizens and residents.

Hamdan bin Mohammed performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Zabeel Grand Mosque in Dubai, along with several Sheikhs, officials, citizens and residents. pic.twitter.com/GY8Nk83M3o — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 27, 2026

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, led the Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharjah Mosque, in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, performed the Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Mosque.

Performing the prayer alongside were Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, and a number of sheikhs, heads and directors of federal and local departments, citizens and members of Arab and Islamic communities residing in the UAE.

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, today performed the Eid Al-Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah.

Performing the prayer along with him were Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, a number of Sheikhs and top officials. Following the prayer, the Fujairah Ruler exchanged Eid greetings with well-wishers.

Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, today offered the Eid Al Adha prayer at the Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mu'alla Mosque.

Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, a number of Sheikhs and senior officials also performed the prayer alongside the Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler.

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, today performed the Eid Al Adha prayer at Al Zaher Palace Mosque in Ajman.

Performing the prayer alongside Sheikh Humaid were Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and a number of Sheikhs, chairmen of department, senior officials, citizens and residents.