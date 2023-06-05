UAE committed to ensuring a sustainable future for all, says President

The environment is one of Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed’s highest priorities, from a policy and a personal perspective

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Mon 5 Jun 2023, 8:12 PM Last updated: Mon 5 Jun 2023, 9:37 PM

The UAE is committed to championing and fostering international collaboration to preserve the environment and ensure a sustainable future for all, the country's President has said.

On World Environment Day, the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, stressed the importance of collective efforts to address the challenges of climate change, which "remains as critical as ever".

June 5 is observed as World Environment Day,

The environment is one of Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed’s highest priorities, from a policy and a personal perspective. He declared 2023 as the Year of Sustainability in the lead up to the UAE hosting the climate meeting COP28. He was also instrumental in the establishment of the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi and has led significant conservation efforts to protect the falcon, houbara bustard and Arabian oryx within the UAE and internationally.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai also tweeted about the importance of working towards a sustainable future.

In his tweet, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid wrote: “On World Environment Day, we call for uniting efforts, energies, and resources to preserve our planet, our environment, and the diversity of our nature. (This is) a general call to all institutions and countries, because the future of our generations depends on our decisions today.”

More to follow