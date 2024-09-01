E-Paper

UAE leaders congratulate Uzbekistani President on Independence Day

The leaders also dispatched messages to the Uzbekistani Prime Minister

By WAM

Photo: WAM
Photo: WAM

Published: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 3:24 PM

President Sheikh Mohamed has sent a message of congratulations to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to President Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov on the occasion.


