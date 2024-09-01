UAE leaders congratulate Uzbekistani President on Independence Day

The met had also alerted residents about a tropical storm in the northeast of Arabian Sea that will indirectly affect the country
President Sheikh Mohamed has sent a message of congratulations to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to President Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov on the occasion.
At least one family member must know about Basic Life Support, a former senior lifeguard said
Construction on key routes, like Al Khail Road, Al Mamzar Road and Emirates Road, has also exacerbated the traffic situation between the two emirates
High-rise office towers in older parts of the emirate, such as Deira and Bur Dubai, are not immune to the same elevator congestion
Fatma Almarri, Maryam Mohammed Abdullah and Iman Haidar, who are with Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, have played crucial roles in various strategic projects of the emirate
The campaign will begin Sunday, September 1, in a staggered schedule
Pakistanis are the second largest expat community in the UAE after the Indian diaspora
The ovarian freezing operation was done to mitigate the potential future risks to the minor girl's fertility by chemotherapy and radiation