UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Oman on accession anniversary

Vice-President also sends a similar message to Sultan Haitham

By Wam Published: Wed 11 Jan 2023, 4:54 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman, on the anniversary of his accession to power.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also dispatched a similar message to Sultan Haitham on the occasion.