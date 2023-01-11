UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Oman on accession anniversary

Online registrations open for residents interested in joining the annual campaign
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman, on the anniversary of his accession to power.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also dispatched a similar message to Sultan Haitham on the occasion.
Several topics were discussed, including federal cash flow for 2022 and 2023, and expected income
They discuss cooperation in defence and military affairs
Participants are proving that solutions tailored to meet communities’ needs are key to achieving sustainable wellness
The Sadid programme, launched by the Sharjah Police, helps enhance security and boost the quality of life in the emirate
Singapore-based writer Zai Miztiq's book was showcased at the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF)
The winners were from eight countries, including Honduras, India, the Philippines, the US, Kenya, Malaysia, China, and France