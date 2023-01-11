UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Oman on accession anniversary

Vice-President also sends a similar message to Sultan Haitham

By Wam

Published: Wed 11 Jan 2023, 4:54 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman, on the anniversary of his accession to power.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also dispatched a similar message to Sultan Haitham on the occasion.


More news from UAE