UAE leaders congratulate Sri Lankan President on Independence Day

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his country’s Independence Day, observed on February 4.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to Rajapaksaand the country’s Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, on the occasion.
