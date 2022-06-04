UAE leaders congratulate Queen of Denmark on National Day

Similar messages were sent by the Ruler of Dubai

By Wam Published: Sat 4 Jun 2022, 7:10 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, on the occasion of her country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, sent similar messages to the Queen and Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen.

