UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

Sheikh Mohammed also sends greetings to his counterpart

File photo

By WAM Published: Wed 24 Aug 2022, 11:49 AM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE, has sent a congratulatory message to President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also sent similar messages to the Ukrainian President and to the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, on this occasion.

