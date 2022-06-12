UAE leaders congratulate President of Philippines on Independence Day

Both the President and Prime Minister of the country send their regards on the occasion

By WAM Published: Sun 12 Jun 2022, 2:33 PM Last updated: Sun 12 Jun 2022, 2:51 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also sent a similar message to President Duterte.

